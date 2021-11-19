Watch
One killed, two injured in aircraft 'mishap' at Texas airforce base

Posted at 5:03 PM, Nov 19, 2021
One pilot has died and two are injured following a "mishap involving two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft" at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio.

The base said the mishap occurred around 10 a.m. on Friday. One injured pilot is in critical condition and was transported by air to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

The second injured pilot was treated and released after being transported to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio.

"Losing teammates is unbelievable painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences," said Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families."

An investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to Laughlin Air Force Base, and the names of all pilots are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

