One injured in Temple shooting Saturday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday.

Officers were sent out to the 900 block of South 24th Street around 3 a.m.

There, police spoke with the victim who stated they had been struck by two bullets while in their home.

The person was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

