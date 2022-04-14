One hail repair shop sees influx of calls following Tuesday storms

TEMPLE, Texas — Strong winds and tornadoes were not the only things causing damage during Tuesday's storm in Central Texas. Hail did too; some of that hail in Bell County measured up to be larger than the size of grapefruits, damaging both cars and homes.

The owner of Extreme Hail and Dent in Temple said he watched the evening forecast of the recent storm- like many of us- and mentioned seeing multiple pictures of the five-inch hailstones.

Shawn Ferguson has operated his business for nearly a decade, and he says compared to recent years, he's seen a higher number of calls for hail repairs.

"Normally you don't get this kind of volume first or second day. It's usually about a week, week and a half, two weeks," Ferguson said. "You start getting the calls in. But we've seen a drastic uptick in phone calls."

Ferguson said he expects customers impacted by this storm will be coming in throughout the year.