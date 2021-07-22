One dies in Sunday Coryell County crash

Texas DPS said in the release that it would like to remind drivers to limit distractions while driving, as it increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a reported crash on Sunday, July 18 at approximately 4:30 pm, located on FM 1783 and 5.1 miles west of FM 116. 45 year-old Shawn Eric Lyndsey of McGregor died at the scene of the crash.

According to Texas DPS, a 16-year old female driver of a 2014 Dodge Ram Pick-up was traveling westbound on FM 1783, when she crossed over the center line on a curve and collided head on with McGregor's 1997 Honda Civic.

McGregor was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jim Caldwell, and next of kin was notified.

The 16-year old driver was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.