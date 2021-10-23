Watch
One dies in major one-vehicle accident on IH-14

(Source: pixabay)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 16:56:12-04

CORYELL, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were dispatched to IH-14 for a report of a major one-vehicle rollover at 6:48 p.m on Thursday, Oct. 21

According to DPS, their investigation has revealed that a 2006 Honda Accent sedan, operated by a 28-year-old male, was traveling westbound on I-14; this vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway at an unsafe speed, went up an embankment, and rolled multiple times end over end.

The driver inside was transported to the Darnell Hospital on Fort Hood and pronounced deceased by medical staff at 7:27 p.m.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to obey posted speed limits when driving," wrote Texas DPS in a statement. "Obeying the posted speed limits greatly reduces the probability of being seriously injured or killed in a traffic crash."

The vehicle involved had been reported stolen to the Killeen Police Department prior to the time of the crash.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

