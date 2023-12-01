One dead, two suspects still at large after late-night shooting in Temple: Police

UPDATE:

Temple police have confirmed that there are two suspects.

They said both suspects have been identified and are still at large.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Temple Police Department said they are investigating a late-night shooting that took place Thursday night.

Temple police have confirmed at least one fatality.

Police said the suspect believed to be involved is still at large.

Around 10:17 p.m. Thursday night, Temple officers said they responded to the 200 block of North Main Street on a shooting report.

This is still an active investigation by the authorities.

Temple Police said anyone with information should call the department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 to report anonymously. You can also submit an anonymous tip at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.