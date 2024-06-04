One dead following overnight head-on collision near Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — One woman is dead following a head-on vehicle collision Monday night.

Texas DPS troopers said they responded to a crash report on Highway 84 east of Gatesville around 9:25 p.m.

Authorities said a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek SUV—operated by a 38-year-old man from New Mexico—was going westbound on Highway 84 when he moved into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV head-on.

The driver of the Subaru told authorities he had fallen asleep at the wheel, causing him to travel into the opposite lanes.

Texas DPS identified the driver of the Mitsubishi as a 69-year-old woman from Gatesville. She was driving with a passenger.

The passenger, who Texas DPS identified as 50-year-old Crystal Anne Nagle of Clifton, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Next of kin has been notified.

Authorities said this investigation is still ongoing and a blood analysis of the Subaru driver is pending results.

From Texas DPS:

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers the dangers of fatigued driving. Driving fatigued greatly increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.