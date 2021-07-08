Once again to slickers taking election reform

AUSTIN, TX — “This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, they're trying to rig an election," said President Trump after the November Presidential election.

Lots of us remember the election, not for vigorous political debate, but for the charges of election rigging that dogged many states

"I'm here quite a bit now, I am. I love the Capitol Building I'm a nerd for history and so yes,” said Destiny Hallman, of Waco, a Citizen Lobbyist.

Fresh off her victory in helping to push through the constitutional carrying of firearms in Texas, Hallman, of the Taylor Museum, returned to the Texas capitol to bend ears and twist arms on some election reforms called-for by the governor.

“Well, what we're calling it is election integrity and just basically strengthen the integrity of elections in Texas,” said Representative Hugh Shine, R-Temple who says lawmakers will have lots of questions about House Bill 3, as it makes thought this "ten items or less" line of government.

They work happens in streamlined fashion during a special session, helping lawmakers get the most done in the least amount of time.

“The Harris County Clerk kind of, you know, inspired a little of this and just, I think the national scene because of things that were going on maybe not were going on in Texas but because the national thing we wanted to make sure that our system was as safe and secure as possible,” explained Shine.

Things like drive through voting and 24 hour voting made democrats cheer, but made republicans hold their collective noses and vow to make sure such out of the box thinking never again caused anyone to question a Texas vote.

"And that's exactly right about Texas…increasing the number of voters for a number of years now, and we’ll continue to increase the number of voters… we’ll make it easier to vote… Harder to cheat and especially with this bill," said Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco.

Making elections uniform from Amarillo to McAllen.

And citizen lobbyist Hallman plans to show up front-and-center in the debate, making sure the voice of the average voter gets heard in these halls

“Will you see me more often? Probably for certain things, I think it's in my blood, now I don't see it going away," Hallman said.

That uniformity of elections across the state seems appealing to a lot of people. Many hope that that will help ensure this bill's passage at the Texas Capitol.