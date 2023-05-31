Officer standoff in city of Rockdale, suspect in custody

ROCKDALE, Texas — In Rockdale, police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of College Street regarding two gunshot victims at approximately 9:38 on Tuesday night.

Multiple law enforcement arrived to the scene where witnesses told Rockdale Police the suspect wanted a gun battle. The suspect barricaded himself inside his home located in the 500 block of College Street.

The suspect, identified as Troy Whiteside of Rockdale opened fire on SWAT officers and other local law enforcement, resulting in the return of gunfire.

One resident nearby says the shooting took place less than a mile away from an elementary school.

“This whole neighborhood, I’m sure has felt very unsafe when police stopped here, shootings and this all night long,” said Shanna McQuinn, Rockdale resident.

The two victims, Billy Norman Jr. and Zachary Norman, both of Rockdale, were transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They both are expected to be okay.

Whiteside is now in custody and booked into the Milam County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No other information has been reported at this time.