North Texas Police officer dies due to COVID-19 complications

Posted at 9:22 PM, Oct 18, 2021
A North Texas police department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time officers.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said Officer Andy MacDonald died due to COVID-19 complications Monday morning.

"It is with heavy hearts that we notify you of a fallen Grand Prairie Police Officer," said Grand Prairie police.

MacDonald served the local community for over 20 years, according to the police department, since March of 1999.

"Please keep Andy’s family, as well as our entire police family, in your thoughts and prayers," said Grand Prairie police.

