Nominations now open for your teacher to win the Student's Choice Award

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Educators Credit Union (ECU) Student’s Choice Award is a monthly recognition program honoring outstanding teachers across Central Texas, including Waco. Since 2002, ECU has partnered with 25 News KXXV to spotlight educators who go above and beyond in their classrooms.

How It Works

Nominations: Students nominate their favorite teachers by submitting a brief explanation of why the teacher deserves the award.

Selection: One teacher is chosen each month during the school year.

Recognition: The selected teacher is featured in a segment aired on 25 News KXXV throughout the month.

Recent Honorees

April 2025: Shanna Browder from Robinson Intermediate School. YouTube

March 2025: Kimberly Young from Connelly High School. Facebook

February 2025: Betty Cox from Aquilla Independent School District. Facebook

Nomination Process

Students can submit nominations through the 25 News KXXV website or the ECU website. The nomination period for the 2026–2027 school year is now open.

For more information or to nominate a teacher, visit ECU’s Student’s Choice Award page or KXXV’s Student’s Choice Award page.