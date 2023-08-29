Nolanville-based volunteer fire department fighting to keep their station out of city hands

NOLANVILLR, Texas — After the City of Nolanville chose to end their contract with Central Bell, it began building it’s own city-ran fire department.

”I’m actually picking up a fire truck today,” said Chief Robert Cunningham with the Nolanville Fire Department.

“I have others being serviced right now so they’ll be ready to go before October. The EMS side is almost finished, and we’ll be ready to go.”

That department is set to begin operating Oct. 1, but their firefighters still don’t have a building to operate from.

The City plans to acquire Central Bell’s building through a purchase agreement or eminent domain, and Central Bell isn’t happy about it.

”We still have people that we have to respond to in that general area also,” said Chief Donny Jordan with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

"They’re taking one a replacing with another because it’s convenient, because they don’t have a building at the moment to put their apparatuses in.”

The City says Central Bell has another location that should fit their needs.

”In the Tree Creaks addition, up on top of the hill,” Chief Cunningham said.

"Their need for that building won’t exist inside the city of Nolanville.”

Central Bell disagrees.

”If the building is taken from us for their emergency service, then we’re not having correct response times for our emergency service district as well in the county, outside the city limits," Chief Jordan said.

Central Bell says it’s pursuing they legal options to keep the building.