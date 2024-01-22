No injuries reported after Killeen Mall shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said there are no threats following a shooting at Killeen Mall on Sunday.

Authorities said that a verbal altercation between two men led to one of them firing a gun, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

