No injuries reported after Killeen Mall shooting

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department said there are no threats following a shooting at Killeen Mall on Sunday.
Authorities said that a verbal altercation between two men led to one of them firing a gun, but no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
BROADCAST SCRIPT:
A little closer to home, officials reassuring the community of no threats at the Killeen Mall following a disturbance.
Killeen PD says officers were called out to the mall around five last night after witnesses say shots were fired.
Police say two men were involved in a verbal altercation outside of the mall. One of them fired a gun.
Thankfully no injuries were reported from the incident.