No injuries after driver crashes into beloved Czech Stop bakery: Police

WEST, Texas — Czech Stop, the beloved bakery and tourist destination in West, Texas, had damage to the front of its store on Monday night after police say a driver plowed their vehicle through the front windows.



West police confirmed to 25 News no one was injured in the crash, but the accident did rattle some nerves at the iconic spot off I-35.

Police said the driver made a mistake putting their SUV into drive, when they thought the vehicle was ready to reverse.

The crash happened around 7 p.m., but only the front windows were damaged in the accident. Police inspected the building for any structural damage but found nothing unstable.

As for the Czech Stop, police said the owners told them they'll be open for business in the morning. Even the damaged deli side will have a partition so customers can get all their baked Czech goods without delay.