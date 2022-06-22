FORNEY, Texas — A North Texas school district is banning hoodies and dresses next school year, news outlets reported.

As first published by ABC 8, the Forney Independent School District, just east of Dallas with about 14,000 students, made the announcement Tuesday.

As outlined in the new dress code:

1. No clothing with hoods (hoodies, jackets, etc.) will be allowed in the building at all times.

2. Dresses, skirts and skorts aren't allowed for students beyond the 4th grade.

The district has since released a statement, stating the dress code will "help students individually and their learning environment as a whole."

The district added on they believe the dress code will "enhance school safety" and "promote professionalism."

Superintendent Justin Terry has since stated that while school officials value "things like creativity and collaboration," students need to learn "foundational baseline employability skills."

Terry concluded by stating the district, as a while, is ready to "take our schools, our classrooms back for the future of our kids to have a safe, enjoyable and excitable learning environment."