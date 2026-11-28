Nidal Hasan's attorneys are asking the judge to pause the Dec. 3 execution long enough for Hasan to obtain meaningful assistance from counsel and file his first federal habeas corpus petition challenging his court-martial and death sentence according to a new filing.

His attorneys reject the idea that the Fort Hood gunman waited until the last minute to seek relief.

They argue Hasan could not begin federal habeas proceedings until the President approved his death sentence, which happened Oct. 2, 2026.

He filed for a stay Nov. 24, roughly seven weeks after being notified.

Hasan's response comes one day after federal prosecutors opposed his request to halt the execution in a separate court filing.

A federal judge has scheduled a hearing on Hasan's request to halt his execution, which is currently set for Dec. 3.

The judge also ordered the government to bring Hasan to the hearing in person from the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks and arrange secure transportation in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service.

The order does not grant Hasan a stay of execution. Instead, it establishes an expedited schedule for the court to consider his request just three days before the execution is scheduled to take place.

Hasan was convicted and sentenced to death for the Nov. 5, 2009, shooting at Fort Hood. Thirteen people were killed, and more than 30 others were injured. His execution is scheduled to be carried out by firing squad on Dec. 3.