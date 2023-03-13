New reward in 1988 Central Texas College student's disappearance

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — 35 years after a college student vanishes without a trace from Copperas Cove, the search for answers keeps hitting a dead end.

The family of Elizabeth Campbell is living a nightmare but now a new reward from Crime Stoppers is offering them new hope.

The clock keeps ticking but time stands still for Elizabeth's family.

The 20-year old "Pretty much had her whole life ahead of her," sister Carol Ann Hone told 25 News.

KXXV has been following this mystery since 1988 but for Elizabeth's mother Sam Soon Campbell, it seems like yesterday.

"She's my little girl," Campbell said. "It don't matter how old they are."

Her heartbroken mom still has Elizabeth's bedroom ready for her return.

The closet is still full of her clothes.

The house is filled with photos of Elizabeth.

"I talk to her every day. 'Come on Elizabeth, please tell me where you are,' Campbell said.

Elizabeth's last known whereabouts were at a 7/11 along Highway 190 in Copperas Cove in April of 1988.

Investigators said she walked there to use the pay phone.

It is believed that she got a ride from someone and was never heard from again.

The Central Texas College student's disappearance would end up in the national spotlight on shows like America's Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries.

"Anything that gets her face and her name in front of the public," Tom Campbell told 25 News back in 1988.

Tips would come in but nothing solid.

"It's like there's a hole," Elizabeth's sister Carol Ann Hone said. "She's just missed so much."

The family says she hitched a ride after getting into an argument with her boyfriend.

"I had her car that night," Hone said. "That bugs me a lot."

Hone wants to think her sister simply ran away but she doesn't believe that.

"If she's out there and she's alive, its unimaginable what she might have gone through," Hone said.

Adding to the family's pain, they lost Elizabeth's dad a few years ago.

His final words: "You find anything about Elizabeth?" Sam Soon recalled. "I said 'no.' He just had tears."

"I'm not overly religious but I think whoever did whatever, they'll be punished," Hone said. "We just want her home."

Copperas Cove Police declined requests from 25 News for an interview.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that could help bring Elizabeth home or bring the family closure.

if you know anything about her disappearance call (254) 547-1111.