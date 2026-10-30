(WACO, Texas) — A new pre-professional soccer team is coming to Waco — and neighbors get to decide what it will be called.

Waco USL2 is part of the United Soccer League, a pathway for athletes who have the goal of becoming professional soccer players.

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New pre-professional soccer team is coming to Waco — and the community gets to choose its name

Fans can choose from one of four names designed to represent the city's identity.

"How do we bring not just the soccer community together, but all of Waco together? And this can be Waco's team, and be an opportunity for us to get together and support our team," Paul Jobson said.

Jobson, general manager of the Waco USL2 team, said the league gives rising players a chance to take the next step in their careers.

"Top pre-professional league players come here that are college players or between professional careers. And it's a, it's a launching pad basically for kids to, or players to go into the professional ranks of soccer in America or even in Europe," Jobson said.

He said soccer has deep roots in the Waco community.

"Wow, the history of soccer in Waco. I think it goes back probably before the mammoths were here, to be quite honest. Uh, you know, the soccer ball brings people together, and I think that culturally in this community, it's been, uh, you've seen it out at HOT soccer fields. We've been here for a really long time. And I think it's just a cultural bonding thing," Jobson said.

Now, fans get to weigh in by picking one of four names designed to represent the city's identity. Jobson walked me through the options.

"The mammoths have been found here in Waco. It's a really cool logo. It's flashy. It's really kinda neat," Jobson said.

Another option is Deportivo Waco, which Jobson described as a little bit more soccer norm, with the crest and things like that.

"We've got Waco Smoke, which is a credit towards our barbecue," Jobson said.

The fourth choice is Brazos United.

"And then we've got Brazos United. Again, another soccer, kind of specific crest. It's got lovers leap in the photo and everything." Jobson said.

Hundreds of votes have already been cast. You can find a link to submit your vote HERE. The last day to vote is November 29; the brand will be revealed in early December.

