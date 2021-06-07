New elementary principal for Hillcrest PDS

WACO, TX — Waco ISD is naming a new principal for Hillcrest PDS Elementary School.

Haley Dean is set to begin her role in July with over 20 years of experience in education.

In 2009 Dean joined Waco ISD and has acted as a a teacher, instructional coach, and assistant principal at Lake Air.

“It’s been my joy and honor to call Lake Air home for over a decade,” Dean said. “I’m very excited to continue my journey as the next leader of Hillcrest’s amazing campus. My wish is to lead with the heart of a mother, mind of an educator and spirit of a servant leader.”

Dean obtained her bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies at Lamar University and completed her master’s at University of Texas at Arlington in curriculum and instruction.

“Waco ISD has tremendous, hardworking staff who all want what is best for our students,” Dean said. “I look forward to furthering our commitment to provide spaces where students know they belong and will have challenging learning experiences.”