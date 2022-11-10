New company set to take over abandoned Marlin VA hospital, construction to begin next year

MARLIN, Texas — After nearly two decades of sitting abandoned, Marlin's city manager said a deal has been finalized to restore the city's abandoned Veterans Affairs hospital into an active hospital once again.

City manager Cedric Davis told 25 News on Wednesday that come late January, construction is set to begin on the campus once dedicated to veterans' health care.

According to Davis, Merkabah, Inc., has taken over the property and the hospital will offer a variety of specialty care and full ambulance services.

The campus is set to bring roughly 300 jobs to Marlin, with an emphasis on hiring locally.

This comes after an attempt to convert the property into a veterans' transition facility in 2017 never came to fruition.

More details are expected to be released from the city and Merkabah early next week.

Neighbors of the abandoned hospital say they've been waiting for something to happen with the property.

"Nice building like that going to waste, you know? Ain't doing nothing with it," said Marlin resident Regelio Torres. "Finally good to hear they're gonna do something with it."

Residents are hopeful that the new plan will be successful in bringing new jobs and healthcare to the town.

"It's great news for Marlin. It's gonna be great for the whole community," said lifelong resident John Feldman.