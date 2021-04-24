New CDC study shows Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant women

TEMPLE, TX — A recent study by the CDC found the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women.

It's is exciting news for longtime OB-GYN Dr. Wright Bates, who works at Baylor, Scott & White Health.

He told 25 News he's learned a few things about expecting mothers during his time in the women’s healthcare industry.

“We all know pregnant women are tough,” Dr. Bates said. “I’ve been so impressed in my 30 years as an OB-GYN of that fact.”

However, that toughness took on new levels this past year. Expecting women are a vulnerable demographic when it comes to COVID-19.

Now, the CDC study has provided some optimism to both moms-to-be and their healthcare providers.

“Good news has come in from the CDC and [the] New England Journal article,” Dr. Bates said. “That someone can take the vaccine while pregnant with a high degree of confidence.”

Nearly 36,000 pregnant women participated in the study and received vaccines. Most had no abnormal side effects.

“We know that pregnant women who come down with COVID-19 tend to be very, very, very sick,” explained Dr. Amy Mersiovsky, director of nursing at Texas A&M-Central Texas. “So finding out that the vaccine is going to be recommended is huge.”

In fact, the study showed that expecting mothers were better off than someone who wasn’t pregnant.

“It was very reassuring that they actually have less fever, less chills, less muscle aches than non-pregnant women,” Dr. Bates said.

However, the CDC says while the results are promising, there’s still much more to research.

“Remember that pregnant women and infants and children are protected research groups,” Mersiovsky said. “So it's gonna take longer and very, very controlled studies to do more. This data that we have so far is very good.”

Both Bates and Mersiovsky say if you are expecting and still have questions or concerns, it’s best to talk with your primary care doctor.

