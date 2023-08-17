New $50M operational facility in the works at Texas A&M Central Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Almost $50 million is earmarked for Texas A&M Central Texas to add a new operational facility on campus.

The Texas A&M Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the allocation as part of a $4.8 billion capital improvement plan.

TAMUCT spokesperson Karen Clos said the money will be used to build a Centralized Operational Reliability and Efficiency (CORE) facility on the south Killeen campus. It will house several departments, including University Police, and will include an Emergency Operations Center.

Clos said the project is currently in the design stage. Once that is complete and approved by the regents, the project is expected to begin later this year.

Completion is tentatively scheduled for Summer 2025.

Regents also agreed to freeze in-state undergraduate tuition for the next two years across the entire system.