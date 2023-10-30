'Never been so scared in my life': Families in Meridian recovering from weekend floods

MERIDIAN, Texas — Debbie Roberts just recently moved into her new apartment in Meridian. She's enjoyed the first few months, but it turned into a nightmare on Friday night.

"It was bad," Roberts said.

"When the fireman took me out, it was up over my waist. It was just at my chest, the water was."

Her apartment was under multiple feet of water after storm caused the creek behind her home to flood.

"I was worried about my dog," she said.

"He was swimming, and I was trying to grab him."

Roberts was just one of nine tenants in her building who needed to be rescued from their homes that night.

Her next door neighbor Rachel Byrd said she was already in bed when it happened.

"I started to get up for some reason, something told me to get up," Byrd said.

"When I did, I stepped down in water."

Byrd stood on top of her couch with her cat praying until rescue arrived. Then she and Roberts were able to evacuate together and made it to the Civic Center where others who were also impacted had stayed.

"I was shaking so bad, I never been so scared in my life," Byrd said.

"I just kept reminding myself to stay calm and not panic."

The women told 25 News it took a while for them to find someone to come help them because there were so many people in the area that needed rescue due to the storm.

"We called the sheriff's office and they said, 'Well we can't help you, we have people on the road we're helping', so we called the manager and she said 'I'll take care of it.'" Roberts said.

"Then the fire department was here and tied ropes to get us out."

Both women had a lot of water damage to their homes and belongings, but themselves and their pets made it out safely.

According to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office, there were no deaths or serious injuries at all during this storm.