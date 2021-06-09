Need for blood supply increases across Texas

As the summer approaches the demand for blood has increased by 20 percent since last year, and currently there is a shortage of blood supply across North, Central and East Texas.

Health professionals have not seen a shortage like this in 30 years, according to Carter BloodCare, one of Texas' largest blood centers. This is due to the pandemic, an increase of population in hospital beds, and rescheduled procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19.

As the most commonly performed procedure in the United States, blood transfusions make up 12 percent of procedures that are performed in hospitals and just one car accident victim can require up to 100 units of blood, according to the American Red Cross.

While blood donations have increased by 2 percent, requests for blood from Texas hospitals are 10 times higher; this need for donors adds up to about 600 per day, according to BioBridge Global.

The most effective way to rebuild the blood supply is by donating whole blood up to six times a year or blood platelets up to 24 times per year, and by hosting blood drives in places of business or worship, according to Carter BloodCare.

Below are the links to three KXXV blood drives available across Central Texas on Monday, June 14:

Killeen location KXXV

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donation Schedule

Temple location (Bob Mills Furniture)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Donation Schedule

Waco location KXXV

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donation Schedule

