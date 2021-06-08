Nearly 300 students vaccinated Monday in Killeen ISD

WACO, TX — The Killeen ISD vaccination clinics for students and other residents are a product of collaboration with Baylor Scott & White.

The clinics made the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to the community, and began at former Nolan Middle School with 294 students vaccinated on the first day of the event, said Baylor Scott & White Outpatient Director Dr. Jamie Avila.

“We’re excited to be able to get a grasp on this pandemic,” Avila said.

The program is administering the Pfizer vaccine; available to students and community members over the age of 12. Parents/guardians are required to be present during vaccine administration.

The clinics do not require any appointments, and residents can come in during the designated hours to get more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or be vaccinated. The sites are open until 6:30 p.m. to accommodate working parents and community members.