Navasota police: Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting

NAVASOTA, Texas — A suspect in a fatal Navasota shooting that occurred Nov. 18 has been arrested, according to Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt.

Willie Poldo, 44, was arrested in Schulenburg in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Frederick Santee of Washington County.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Foster Street.

"I am very proud of our investigators and those from the Grimes County District Attorney's Office," said Chief Myatt.

"They work tirelessly, for long hard hours, so that we could have a quick resolution to this murder case and I commend them on all their efforts."

