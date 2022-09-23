Navasota ISD temporarily enters secure mode after shots fired near campus

NAVASOTA, Texas — Brule and Admin buildings with Navasota ISD were temporarily closed after shots were reportedly fired, officials said.

The buildings went into secure mode from presumed shots made some blocks away from the school. Navasota police arrived on campus to investigate the area.

An all-clear was given shortly after the first notice, and school will continue as normal, officials said.

The Navasota Police Department will station officers on campus and the neighboring areas throughout the day.

Those with information are urged to contact the department at (936) 825-6410. The investigation is ongoing.