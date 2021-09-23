Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Navasota firefighter's home damaged in early morning fire while he was on duty

items.[0].image.alt
Rachael Crivelli
Fire home.JPG
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 23:20:58-04

A Navasota firefighter's home was destroyed in a house fire Wednesday morning while he was on duty.

Caney Creek Fire & Rescue, Conroe Fire Department, and Needham Fire & Rescue/ Montgomery County ESD#4 all responded to the home of David Kearney Jr. with the Navasota Fire Department.

The home located in River Plantation, near Conroe, suffered significant damage in the fire. A GoFundMe page was created for the damages caused to the home, with the goal of raising $50,000.

"Please help this firefighter and his family out," said the GoFundMe page organized by Rachael Crivelli. "Prayers going out [to] the Kearneys."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019