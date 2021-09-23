Navasota firefighter's home damaged in early morning fire while he was on duty

A Navasota firefighter's home was destroyed in a house fire Wednesday morning while he was on duty.

Caney Creek Fire & Rescue, Conroe Fire Department, and Needham Fire & Rescue/ Montgomery County ESD#4 all responded to the home of David Kearney Jr. with the Navasota Fire Department.

The home located in River Plantation, near Conroe, suffered significant damage in the fire. A GoFundMe page was created for the damages caused to the home, with the goal of raising $50,000.

"Please help this firefighter and his family out," said the GoFundMe page organized by Rachael Crivelli. "Prayers going out [to] the Kearneys."