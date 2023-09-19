National Voter Registration Day brings new voters to Bell County

It's National Voter Registration Day, and folks all over Central Texas are doing their part to help get others registered.

For many Americans, voting is a way to let their voice be heard, and on National Voter Registration Day, people are out in the community making sure others have a chance to have their voices heard too.

For retired U.S. Army Veteran David Fleming, sitting at a table and trying to convince folks passing by to register to vote is more than a way to pass the time.

”I’m just trying to do my little part,” Fleming said.

“The thing that has motivated me is that there are so many people not registered to vote.”

These could be people like Latoya Ocasio, who just happened to pass by Fleming’s table at the library in Killeen.

”My daughter is always talking about being in the know, and I know that this will make her proud,” said Ocasio, veteran and newly registered voter.

“I am actually helping the community by using my voice. That’s one of the things that I thought about after he asked me, would I be interested in registering to vote.”

Over at the Texas A&M Central Texas campus, students are also taking the chance to register.

”Everyone’s opinion matters, and their opinion and who they vote for can affect how we live," said newly registered voter and Texas A&M Central Texas student, Benajmin Lopez

"Especially local wise and state wise."

It's having their opinion and voice be heard that brings Christopher Scaman to the polls.

”A key issue that I would like to get my voice heard on is legalizing marijuana, and maybe restricting gun laws,” said previously registered voter and Texas A&M Central Texas student, Christopher Scaman.

“Those are some of the key issues that I have. Not everybody should be running around with a gun.”

The right to have and share an opinion is something that veterans like Fleming says no one should waste, because it didn’t come free.

”So many people have actually given their lives for the opportunity to vote, and people just pass it by,” Fleming said.

“Sometimes, I guess it hasn’t hit the importance to them specifically. I started voting when I was 18. I couldn’t wait to vote.”

Whether it’s somebody helping others get registered or somebody registering to vote for the first time, they all agree that voting is essential in a democracy, and they all want to be part of it.

Oct. 10 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 7 election.