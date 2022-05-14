Watch
National Police Week begins Sunday

Waco Police Department
Waco police National Memorial Service
WACO, Texas — May 15 begins National Police Week, and the Waco Police Department has plans to celebrate the holiday.

Waco police said Saturday they will be hosting a peace officer memorial service for late officers who have died in the line of duty.

Multiple surrounding agencies will be in attendance.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on May 19 at the Peace Officer Memorial Plaza, Indian Spring Park.

All are welcome to attend the memorial service to support law enforcement officers and their families of the ones "who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

