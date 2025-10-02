National Night Out 2025: Law enforcement agencies celebrating in your neighborhood

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — National Night Out 2025 is on October 7 this year, and is an annual event dedicated for law enforcement agencies and first responders to get out into the community to build relationships with our neighbors.

City of Hewitt

National Night Out in Hewitt will feature the police department and a fire truck pull by Underground Performance Gym, plus a strongman lifting demonstration, as well as a DJ and other vendors from 6 to 8 p.m. at Warren Park.

City of Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove Police Department's National Night Out BLOCK PARTIES is happening from 6 to 9 p.m.

The block parties will be hosted by residents, businesses and organizations from across the community. Officers, firefighters and other city staff will stop by and visit to help build connections and strengthen community ties.

The downtown Kick-Off party is on Saturday, October 4 from 6 to 10 p.m.

City of West

The City of West National Night Out is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the West Fair and Rodeo Grounds. There, police and first responders will be out and you can let your kids play, have fun, and meet your local law enforcement and first responders, plus eat all the favorite local food from Slovacek's West and other tasty treats.

City of Belton

The Belton Police Department is celebrating National Night Out from 5:3o 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Find a party near you:

City of Nolanville

National Night Out in Nolanville is happening from 6 to 8 p.mm. at Monarch Park. The free community event gives residents the chance to meet members of the Nolanville Police Department, Fire Department and Allegiance Mobile Health.

Plus, enjoy free hotdogs, drinks, grab a goodie bag, games and activities for all ages.

Milam County

There are two National Night Out events happening for our neighbors in Milam County - in Cameron and Rockdale.

In Cameron, head out 604 W. 4th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. to hang out with the Milam County Sheriff's Office, Cameron Police Department and Cameron Fire Department.

In Rockdale, grab some food, play some games and have fun with the Rockdale Police Department at the Patterson Civic Center from 6 to 8 p.m.

Brazos County

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office is heading out to Wixon Valley and East Brazos Valley for this year's National Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Lometa

The City of Lometa is hosting its National Night Out at the First Baptist Church from 6 to 8 p.m., where you can grab free food, drinks. and free entertainment to go along with hanging out with your local first responders and public officials.

City of Hearne

National Night Out in Hearne is happening at Eastside Park from 5 to 7 p.m.

Head out and hang out with the Hearne Police and Fire Departments, Air Medical Helicopter and other local law enforcement, medical and community resource teams serving Robertson County. Plus free hot dogs, chips and drinks!