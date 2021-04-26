National Donate Life Month: Advocates discuss the importance of organ, tissue donation

April is National Donate Life Month.

Donate Life Texas works to connect donors with recipients.

When Angie Ludwig's son passed away after battling cerebral palsy, she knew right away donating his organs was the right thing to do.

25 News sat down with Ludwig and Kirsten Gappelberg of Southwest Transplant Alliance to discuss the importance of donation.

If you would like to make a difference, click here to become an organ or tissue donor.

