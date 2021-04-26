Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Donate Life Month: Advocates discuss the importance of organ, tissue donation

items.[0].videoTitle
When Angie Ludwig's son passed away after battling cerebral palsy, she knew right away donating his organs was the right thing to do. 25 News sat down with Ludwig and Kirsten Gappelberg of Southwest Transplant Alliance to discuss the importance of donation.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:24:11-04

April is National Donate Life Month.

Donate Life Texas works to connect donors with recipients.

When Angie Ludwig's son passed away after battling cerebral palsy, she knew right away donating his organs was the right thing to do.

25 News sat down with Ludwig and Kirsten Gappelberg of Southwest Transplant Alliance to discuss the importance of donation.

If you would like to make a difference, click here to become an organ or tissue donor.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Food drive

State of Education