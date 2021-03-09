Narcotics K-9 finds $100 million dollars worth of Fentanyl in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX — They say every dog has its day, but imagine if yours... was worth a hundred million dollars!

On March 5, around 8:47 A.M. Fayette County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Canine Unit stopped a Jeep SUV on IH-10 for a traffic violation. Upon investigation, the dispatched Sgt. became suspicious of potential illegal narcotics smuggling. Receiving the Jeep's occupants consent, the Sgt. searched the vehicle and found an after-market compartment built into the rear deck of the SUV.

Searching said compartment, the respected Sgt. discovered 5 bricks of Fentanyl, valued at $100 million dollars. Both the driver of the Jeep, Briana Tenorio, and passenger, Johnathan Gonzalez of Houston, TX were arrested for Felony drug possession and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.