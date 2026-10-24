(WACO, Texas) — Mystery mailers are showing up in mailboxes across Waco neighborhoods, and the groups named inside say they have nothing to do with them.

On the front, the mailer presents itself as a Texas trans and LGBTQ+ student resource guide. Inside, it lists real resources and real events.

WATCH HERE:

Mystery mailers posing as a transgender student resource guide are targeting Texans ahead of early voting

Lambda Legal, a resource listed inside put out a statement that reads—

"Lambda Legal did not create, fund, or distribute the mailer circulating in Texas, and no organization called the "Texas Transgender Student Union" is affiliated with us. Our name and Help Desk were used without our knowledge or permission. Lambda Legal is not an organizer or sponsor of the tour referenced in the mailer."

Another resource listed, Transgender Education Network of Texas (TENT) said they're aware of the mailer and also put out a statement, "These text messages and mailers were not authored, authorized, approved, or distributed by TENT and are not affiliated with our organization. The texts do not represent the official position or communications of the organization."

"We will continue to monitor the situation and remain committed to our organizational values of unequivocal support for trans Texans, their families, and their loved ones. Trans Texans belong here," the statement continues.

So who sent it? When you look up the return address, it's in Sugar Land — and it's not a real address.

(GOOGLE) The return address on the mystery mailer when looked up on Google.

The Texas Transgender Student Union named on the mailer was recently formed in Wyoming, not Texas, even though it has sparked outrage all over the state.

Because the mailers were sent out the week of early voting, there is speculation they're being used as a political move.

"On that side of the political spectrum, it could be a PAC, It could be wealthy individuals. I doubt if it's the actual Republican Party that produces such a thing. I don't believe that they would stoop that low. There is still a few standards over there," Mark Hays of the McLennan County Democratic Party said.

"So I see this as nothing more than just an anonymous piece of paper. And so I have a copy of it, but I've told everybody who works for me who I know who gets it, just toss it. It doesn't mean anything," Chris Decluitt of the Republican Party of McLennan County said.

While the question still stands on who sent these mystery mailers and why, everyone affiliated is reassuring neighbors they're fake.

If you received one, reach out.

