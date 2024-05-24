Murder suspect in custody following double homicide in College Station Thursday night

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A suspect is in custody following a homicide investigation in College Station that happened on Thursday.

College Station police said around 4:02 a.m. Friday that the suspect, 19-year-old Michael Epperson, was in custody. College Station PD was assisted by the Killeen Police Department.

On Thursday night, College Station PD began searching for Epperson in response to a shooting near Colgate Drive in College Station.

Three victims were found with gunshot wounds.

College Station PD are now classifying this as a homicide investigation after two of the three victims died—one on the scene, and another at a local hospital. The third victim was also struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the third victim is unknown at this time.

Police said Epperson fled in a 2017 Red Nissan Sentra.

He is currently in custody with Bell County law enforcement and will be extradited to the Brazos County Jail soon, authorities said.

College Station police said K9 handlers are currently performing an article search for evidence that bay have been discarded from last night's investigation—potentially causing traffic delays.