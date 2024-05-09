Multiple agencies respond to early morning fire at Heritage Construction

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Multiple agencies responded to a commercial building fire in the 200 block of Fort Graham Road in Lacy Lakeview early Thursday morning.

Lacy Lakeview fire crews were assisted by Waco, Ross, and Elm Mott fire crews as well.

Multiple agencies responded to a commercial building fire in the 200 block of Fort Graham Road in Lacy Lakeview early Thursday morning, with Waco Fire Department units assisting.

