Multi-agency police pursuit ends with one man in Bell County jail

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Bell County man is in jail after leading police on a chase that started in Killeen. The pursuit involved multiple agencies, including Texas DPS and Temple Police on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Kemonte Dre Quan Adams, a 21-year-old Temple man is facing four charges, including evading arrest, fleeing a police officer, marijuana possession, and deadly conduct for discharging a firearm.

Deadly conduct and discharging a firearm is a third degree felony and the bond for Adams on that charge is $175,000. Evading arrest is also a third degree felony.

The total bond for Adams for the four charges is $364,500.

Corporal Stacey McClinton with the Bell County Sheriff's Department said DPS is the lead agency filing charges against Adams.

25 News is working to learn more details on what led up to the arrest.