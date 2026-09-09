Mount Calm mayor speaks out on proposed transmission line he says he learned about through 25 news reports

MOUNT CALM, Texas — Lone Star Transmission is inviting Limestone County residents to a public meeting Wednesday night regarding a proposed 345-kilovolt transmission line that could cross properties and surround the city of Mount Calm.

The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mount Calm ISD Gymnasium on North Coates East. Residents can learn more about the proposed routes, ask questions and share their concerns with company representatives.

Lone Star Transmission is proposing the new line to connect the planned Mercury Solar Three facility in Limestone County to the Texas electric grid. The line would run from the planned solar collection substation to Lone Star's existing Liberty Station in Mount Calm.

Mount Calm Mayor Gary Garner says he was unaware of the proposal until my report early Tuesday morning — and says he was also unaware of Wednesday's public meeting at the time of our conversation. Garner says he still has questions about how the project could affect local landowners.

"I don't know how this is going to impact some of the farmers and ranchers out here in this area and everything because, you know, with the distribution lines and what have you, you can't build within so many feet of it. You can't utilize the space within so many feet of it. So I really don't know how it's going to affect some of the people out here. Now, as far as a meeting goes and stuff like that, I'm not aware of a meeting going on here in Mount Calm," Garner said.

I recently spoke with a Mount Calm-area landowner who says one of the proposed routes would cut directly through his property, dividing it in half.

Garner says he has also seen the community change as more wind and solar projects have moved into the area. While those projects are separate from this transmission line proposal, Garner says he is concerned about the long-term costs landowners could face — including the cost of removing wind turbines.

"The landowner is responsible for that windmill — taking it down and everything. That's a million dollars to take that thing down," Garner said.

I reached out to Lone Star Transmission and was directed to NextEra Energy. A response is still pending.

The community is still waiting for more details about the proposed route and its potential impact.

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