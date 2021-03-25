Motorcyclist killed after pickup truck pulled out in front of motorcycle at intersection

CORYELL COUNTY, TX — A motorcyclist is dead after a pickup truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle at an intersection in Coryell County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, Texas DPS Troopers responded to FM 166 at Willow Loop, 0.4 miles south of Copperas Cove, for a major crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

Authorities say a 2005 Dodge 1500 pickup truck, operated by a 73-year-old Copperas Cove woman, was stopped on Willow Loop at the intersection of FM 116.

A 2013 Harley Davidson, operated by 55-year-old Billy Ray Miler of Copperas Cove, was traveling southbound on FM 116 approaching Willow Loop.

DPS says the driver of the Dodge failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the Harley Davidson. The Harley Davidson collided with the pickup truck's rear left side.

Miller was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with "incapacitating injuries." He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical staff.

DPS says a crash investigation is still active and open.

Authorities are reminding drivers to "look twice for motorcycles," especially at intersections.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.