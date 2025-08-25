Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcycle crashes into semi-truck trailer on I-35 Sunday night in Bell County

Texas DPS said the motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White with incapacitating injuries
texas dps badge edit.png
KXXV
texas dps badge edit.png
Posted

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding into the back of a semi-truck tractor trailer Sunday night in Bell County before 9:30 p.m.

Texas DPS said a 2009 Kawasaki that was being operated by a 20-year-old man from Killeen was traveling southbound on Interstate 35. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and in between vehicles, lane splitting.

As the motorcyclist approached a construction zone, Texas DPS said the operator failed to control speed and hit the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White with incapacitating injuries.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood