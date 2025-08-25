Motorcycle crashes into semi-truck trailer on I-35 Sunday night in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding into the back of a semi-truck tractor trailer Sunday night in Bell County before 9:30 p.m.

Texas DPS said a 2009 Kawasaki that was being operated by a 20-year-old man from Killeen was traveling southbound on Interstate 35. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving recklessly and in between vehicles, lane splitting.

As the motorcyclist approached a construction zone, Texas DPS said the operator failed to control speed and hit the back of a truck tractor semi-trailer.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White with incapacitating injuries.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.