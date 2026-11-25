(WACO, Texas) — Police have confirmed that 16-year-old Avery McGarry has been found safe in Arkansas after being missing for 13 days. His mother sat down with me and tells me she believes he thought he was on a camping mission, and she is still waiting for him to come home.

Avery went missing on Nov. 6 in Waco and was located nearly 500 miles away almost two weeks later.

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Mother speaks out for the first time after her missing Waco teen with autism is found safe in Arkansas

"He just got on a train, and ended up in West Memphis. That's what happened. And when I think of all the things that could have happened," Tatiana McGarry said.

"The worst thing I've ever experienced, almost the worst thing I can imagine. There's only one thing that could have been worse, and that would have been if we hadn't found him safely. But, it's been horrifying. Every day was a new, just a new circle of terror," McGarry said.

Tatiana says Avery is autistic, and after checking her son's Discord messages, she came to believe his journey to Arkansas had to do with a fascination about the wilderness.

"Avery has a very strong fixation with survival video games. There's Minecraft, which is a survival game, and then a lot of other wilderness survival games that, we have played in the past together," McGarry said.

Because no one reported seeing him walking along the road, the family suspected he traveled a different way.

"Everyone in Waco was basically looking for my son, and knew what he looked like, and we would have gotten reports if he had been walking down the street. So we thought that maybe he had been walking along the railroad tracks," McGarry said.

Tatiana says Avery wasn't running away. It's called elopement, when an autistic child wanders away from their caregiver.

"I mean, there are, it's almost 50% of children with autism of all levels, and there are three levels, one, two, and three and Avery's two, almost 50%, do this before the age of nine, as I understand it," McGarry said.

Avery previously went missing for five days in October before disappearing again.

"I have been convinced that he needs to be in a secure hospital facility where he cannot just leave, because the problem is, I cannot watch the door 24 hours a day. I am a single parent. I have to take a bath. I have to sleep. We're not a locked. He just walks out the door," McGarry said.

Tatiana will now travel to Arkansas to bring her son home. She says she's thankful her son is alive.

"I'm very grateful, because he's… This child is everything to me. Really," McGarry said.

His mother reassures neighbors that Avery is safe,and thanks everyone who helped with the search, and says he will not be home in Waco for another week or so. I will continue to stay on this story until he is.

