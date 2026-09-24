Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mortgage rates top 7%: What Central Texas homebuyers need to know before house hunting

With the national average for a 30-year fixed mortgage now above 7%, a local real estate agent explains what the rate increase means for buyers in Central Texas
Mortgage rates top 7%: What Central Texas homebuyers need to know before house hunting
Posted

WACO, Texas — If you've been waiting for mortgage rates to drop before buying a home, you may be waiting a little longer.

The national average for a 30-year fixed mortgage is now over 7%, according to NerdWallet.

Daniela Rodriguez, a Waco real estate agent, said she's already hearing from buyers who had been holding out for lower rates.

"The ones that did wait, I got lots of phone calls in the last week and a half saying, 'Do we still have our rates? Can we still use them? Do we need to get pre-approved again?'"

A 7% mortgage rate is the interest paid to a lender to borrow money for a home. When that rate rises, so does the monthly payment. Nationally, the nearly one-percentage-point increase since February adds about $255 a month on a $400,000 loan.

Rodriguez said the core question for buyers right now comes down to affordability.

"The conversation really is, can you afford it? ... It's going to make a big difference to someone who maybe can afford $1,200 a month but can't afford $1,500 to $1,600 a month."

Rodriguez said she's seeing the biggest impact among first-time and mid-range buyers, especially those shopping for homes around $350,000 or less. Her advice: don't shop at the very top of your budget.

"We should have never been looking at the top of what you can afford, and we really always want to leave a cushion for things like that."

Real estate agents say they are unsure when rates will go down. The recommended next step for prospective buyers is to connect with a real estate agent to better understand their finances before house shopping.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

SEND US YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS