Morgan ISD in Bosque County announces temporary closure due to COVID-19

The Morgan Independent School District will be temporarily closed from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The school district located in Bosque County said this decision comes after confirming positive COVID-19 cases among 24 percent of students and staff.

"Based on the advice of legal counsel, district administration decided to close Morgan School, and notified the school board of this decision," said Morgan ISD.

Students who have tested positive on or after Monday, Aug. 16 will return to campus 10 calendar days after their positive result.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, Bosque County has 152 active COVID-19 cases, according to the Department of State Health Services. The school announcement also asked students and staff to help stop the spread while school is closed.

Classes will resume in person on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

For more information about the schools' temporary closure and COVID-19 protocols visit www.morganisd.org.