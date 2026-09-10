More families, less food: Federal cuts and rising demand hits Central Texas food banks

WACO, Texas — One in five families across nine Central Texas counties is experiencing food insecurity, and the organizations working to help them say the situation is getting worse.

The Central Texas Food Bank and the Waco Salvation Army are both reporting a surge in demand — one they say shows no signs of slowing down.

Jeff Miracle, officer in charge of the Waco Salvation Army, said the need is visible every day in their community kitchen.

"Right here in our community kitchen, we can comfortably seat 45 or so people. Two Sundays ago, we had 84 for breakfast. So, yes, we've definitely seen an uptick in the number of folks who are coming out."

Miracle said the increase isn't just in numbers — it's in frequency.

"Specifically, though, when families come in, we see more families coming in that need assistance more often."

Central Texas Food Bank CEO Sari Vatske said food insecurity spiked in 2024 and has not come back down.

"So the need continues to increase, and the dollar stretches less. So it's kind of a perfect storm of what we're seeing right now."

Vatske said changes to SNAP are also driving more people to local food pantries.

"Not only are fewer people eligible to enroll, but those receiving SNAP benefits aren't able to stretch their dollar as far. So where a household of four was able to receive anywhere from $400 to $600 a month, now it's $200 a month, and those $200 are not stretching as far."

Vatske said the decision to open a facility in Waco was a deliberate effort to bring food and resources closer to the families who need them most.

"Part of the reason why we opened our Waco facility in McLennan County is because we saw that the nine northern counties of our 21-county service area do have a higher food insecurity rate."

The Central Texas Food Bank and the Waco Salvation Army say community support is crucial as more families seek help.

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