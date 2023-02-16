Mom and baby killed, 3-year-old son critical after major Houston-area crash: Deputies

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A mother and her baby are dead after a major crash in the Houston area.

Meanwhile, her 3-year-old son remains hospitalized.

As first published by ABC13, the three-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday morning at 14101 W. Grand Parkway, near the intersection with U.S. 290.

A 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Major Susan Cotter said.

The 9-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman's 9-month-old son and 3-year-old son were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver of a 2009 Toyota Camry told them she had been taking the exit ramp off SH-99 onto U.S. 290 when the car in front of her slammed the brakes abruptly, almost coming to a complete stop.

Cotter said the driver then veered to the left and was faced with the barrels dividing U.S. 290 and SH-99, so she veered again.

That's when the Camry struck a 2020 Toyota 4Runner that had a 30-year woman and two children inside.

The impact caused the 4Runner to hit the wall and roll off the overpass onto the terrain below, Cotter said.

The 4Runner landed on its roof before it rolled once again, this time landing on its wheels.

Meanwhile, the Camry also struck another vehicle - a Volkswagen sedan - Cotter said.

Both the driver of the Camry and the Volkswagen sedan stayed at the scene to talk to investigators.

Officials said the 9-month-old child had been seated in the center of the 4Runner.

Officials said the 3-year-old boy had been seated behind the driver.

Both children had been in car seats, Cotter said.

An investigation into the exact causes of the crash and who may be at fault is still ongoing, officials said.

Cotter said the driver accused of slamming the brakes on the exit ramp did not stay at the scene.

SH-99 was temporarily closed following the incident to allow crews to investigate the scene - it was reopened several hours later.