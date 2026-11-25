WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Thanksgiving begins a day early for Mission Waco, where volunteers at the Austin Avenue Methodist Church in downtown Waco spent hours cutting, peeling, decorating and prepping ahead of a holiday meal open to all neighbors.

The meal is for those in need — whether they are unhoused or simply have nowhere to go for the holidays.

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Mission Waco serves Thanksgiving meal to neighbors in need at Austin Avenue Methodist Church

"If there's a need, we want to meet it," Brandon Frenzel said.

Frenzel, senior pastor at Austin Avenue Methodist Church, said preparations stretch across the day before the event.

"For about three or four hours, people are gonna be serving, preparing. Tomorrow morning, there's gonna be a breakfast served down the hall, as well as then getting ready for lunch. And so, we're expecting around 120 people to be here to be served. So that takes a lot of work and a lot of effort, but people are really excited to be a part of it, and they love the vision that Mission Waco is cast," Frenzel said.

More than 50 neighbors work together to make the meal happen — from baking desserts out of donations to cooking 18 turkeys in their own homes.

For many involved, the gathering is personal.

"Like many here in Waco, I'm a transplant, so I don't have any family in the area to celebrate Thanksgiving with, and so this space has really become family for lots of people, and a few of our core volunteers have done it for 20 plus years. And so I think there's a sense of joy and really a reunion of coming together," Bailie Rouse said.

(Raygan Lopez, KXXV) A volunteer decorating a welcome sign for neighbors to see upon entering the Mission Waco Thanksgiving meal.

Rouse, who is with Mission Waco, said the event draws people back year after year.

"To see people serving outside of their normal rhythms, but what happens is that people, they fall in love with this kind of work, and they want to do more. And so for me, I love watching people get exposed to it for the first time, and then want to keep coming back again and again and again," Frenzel said.

"They want to give up their Thanksgiving day to spend it with a stranger. And I feel that we're called to love strangers. And so that, to me, is something that is so unique when people are willing to prioritize their neighbor or someone that they don't know yet," Rouse added.

The gathering takes place on Thanksgiving Day at 11:30 a.m. with a short chapel. Lunch is served at noon with Bingo starting around 1 p.m. The meal is open to all neighbors.

