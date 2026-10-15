Miss Rodeo Texas reflects on her journey, hearing loss and returning to the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas — Crowns, cowboy boots, and a return to a place filled with memories.

For Miss Rodeo Texas Callie Welty, the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo is more than another stop during her time representing the Lone Star State. It is a place that has played a role in her rodeo journey for years.

Welty said her connection to horses and the rodeo world began almost as soon as she was born.

“I started riding horses when I was actually two months old with my dad. So I've grown up in the industry,” Welty said.

That early introduction eventually led Welty into youth rodeos and team events before she was crowned Miss Rodeo Texas in June.

Now, she is returning to the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo wearing a crown, but her history with the Waco event stretches back years.

“The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo has been such a special place in my heart,” Welty said. “I actually won my very first scholarship here, so I'm a past exhibitor. I showed sheep, cattle, goats, and pigs here, and I showed steers here as well.”

This time around, Welty is walking through the grounds and arena in a different role.

“And so it's been really fun to come back here as Miss Rodeo Texas in a different capacity,” she said.

With the title comes the responsibility of connecting with people and representing the sport of rodeo. Welty said the busy environment can also present challenges because she was born with hearing loss and wears hearing aids.

“I think one thing that we can all say is there is a lot of noises, a lot of distractions going around, and as Miss Rodeo Texas, I have to stay focused and zoned in 100% of the time,” Welty said. “I was born with hearing loss, and so I wear hearing aids. And so sometimes that makes it a little difficult.”

Welty said developing relationships with people throughout the rodeo industry has helped her navigate those challenges.

“Being able to make those personal connections and friendships with people in the industry and getting to know them and really knowing, you know, their style and knowing how they operate, it really makes a difference,” she said.

As she represents Texas, Welty also hopes her story can encourage young girls growing up around rodeo, including those who may face challenges of their own.

“I think once you put your mind to something and you put in the work, you can absolutely do anything no matter what your challenges, no matter where you live, no matter where you come from,” Welty said.

Welty said she hopes to continue inspiring the next generation of girls in rodeo as she serves as Miss Rodeo Texas.

AI transparency note: This story was originally reported on air by journalist Alexa Conroy and was converted from a broadcast script into a digital format with the assistance of artificial intelligence.