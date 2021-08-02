Millions could face eviction after moratorium ends

Millions of U.S. residents could soon face eviction now that the federal moratorium keeping a roof over their heads has ended.

When Americans started becoming financially strained, as the COVID-19 pandemic was spreading rapidly, the federal government and the CDC put an eviction moratorium in place.

"A rule put in place by the Federal Government to protect homeowners and renters from being removed from their properties as they are suffering from the COVID pandemic,” said Dr. Rob Tennant, Interim Department Chair of Accounting, Finance, and Economics at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

The Eviction Moratorium was critical protection for millions of Americans that were behind on their payments, and it expired on July 31.

"It means that they need to make payments, or work out an arrangement with their lender or their landlord to maintain continually living there,” said Dr. Tennant.

Even if you were current on your rent payments, fees and other charges could lead to an eviction notice.

According to Bobby and Janice Hogan, they were evicted before the moratorium ended and they were up to date on their rent.

"No sir, we didn’t miss a payment. Making rent, we didn’t miss none,” said the Hogans.

The Hogans said their landlord told them they owed fees for a deposit, and despite having proof of paying upwards of $300 extra a month, the landlord claimed that the deposit had not been paid and began the eviction process.

"We done paid him for the deposit but he doesn't show it on his part. We have our receipts but they don’t match up with his,” said the Hogans.

They are now happily living in a new apartment and it’s all thanks to those who stepped in to help them in their time of need.

”I thank them. From the bottom of my heart man. From the depth of my heart, I thank them,” said the Hogans.

If it wasn’t for the community and the folks at Anderson Chappel Killeen, the couple said they would be on the streets tonight.

With the moratorium now ended, millions of people could go through what the Hogans did in July.