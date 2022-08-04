Million-dollar grant given to Central Texas youth mental health services

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network with its Klaras Center for Families announced an award of $1.1 million granted by Texas health officials.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission awarded the health network the funds to help alleviate redundant in-patient hospitalizations for children and adolescents throughout Central Texas using mental health programs and services.

"This funding represents a decades-long dream of securing ongoing funding for essential child and adolescent crisis respite programming in our region,” said the facility's program director Ron Kimbell.

Kimbell also announced the funds would allow current programs, such as the Chase House Facility, to be maintained and expanded. He added the program first began in 2019 and was designed to be a 'safe, comfortable, and nurturing home environment' as opposed to the standard designs and layout of psychiatric hospitals due to the traumatic effects it could impose on mental health consumers.

Network officials added the Chase House Facility utilizes trauma-informed care and services that consider cultural and linguistic circumstances.

Grants and Special Projects Director of the network's Klaras center Tom Christian stated the grant has closed an 'essential' gap in services for the children and adolescents needing wide-ranging mental health crisis respite services.

"There is nothing better than having another safe and therapeutic option, other than psychiatric hospitalization, for youth in need of a truly safe and supportive and healing environment to recover from a crisis episode," said Christian.