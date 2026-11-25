FORT HOOD, Texas (KXXV) — A military judge has ordered a former Fort Hood doctor to remain in pretrial confinement after his attorneys requested his release.

Maj. Blaine McGraw faces military charges stemming from accusations by dozens of women who say he secretly recorded them during medical exams.

Last week, we reported that prosecutors argued against the motion to release McGraw, pointing to his behavior during previous restrictions while he was free and the level of trust that would be required if release were granted — trust they say he has already broken.

In arguing for McGraw's release, his attorneys cited poor treatment at the Bell County Jail, including allegations that he went days without his heartburn medication, leading to high blood pressure and a trip to the emergency room.

McGraw's charges fall under several articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including Articles 120, 120c, 128, 80, 133, 134, 90 and 92.

A preliminary hearing officer found probable cause for most of the charges and recommended a general court-martial following McGraw's Article 32 preliminary hearing.

Earlier this year, McGraw filed court documents requesting the identities and addresses of 82 accusers listed as "Jane Does" in a related civil lawsuit. In the handwritten motion, he also sought $4,100 in penalties from the accusers for failing to disclose their information.

McGraw remains in pretrial confinement at the Bell County Justice Center.

